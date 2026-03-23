Everson Pereira Injury: Scratched due to illness
Pereira was scratched from Monday's Cactus League lineup versus the Athletics due to illness, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Derek Hill subbed in for Pereira in right field for the White Sox. Pereira should be healthy for Opening Day, and he is projected to begin the season as a reserve outfielder for Chicago.
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