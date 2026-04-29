Everson Pereira headshot

Everson Pereira Injury: Sitting due to shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Pereira (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

The White Sox are listing Pereira as day-to-day after he was pulled from Tuesday's 5-2 win due to a sore right shoulder, which he appeared to tweak on a swing in the fourth inning. Austin Hays replaced Pereira in right field Tuesday and will stick in the starting nine at designated hitter in Wednesday's series finale. With an off day on tap Thursday, the White Sox are hopeful that Pereira will be ready to move past the shoulder injury and return to the lineup during this weekend's series in San Diego.

Everson Pereira
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Everson Pereira See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Everson Pereira See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
29 days ago