Everson Pereira headshot

Everson Pereira News: Back from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 12:51pm

The White Sox reinstated Pereira (ankle) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

The 25-year-old outfielder landed on the shelf in early April due to an ankle sprain, but he's ready to rejoin the White Sox after going 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo homer during his lone rehab game with Triple-A Charlotte. Pereira had a solid start to the campaign, going 4-for-16 with a homer and a double through five games, and should reclaim his role in the short side of an outfield platoon. He's batting cleanup and starting in right field Tuesday against Tampa Bay southpaw Shane McClanahan.

Everson Pereira
Chicago White Sox
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