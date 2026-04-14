Everson Pereira News: Back from IL
The White Sox reinstated Pereira (ankle) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
The 25-year-old outfielder landed on the shelf in early April due to an ankle sprain, but he's ready to rejoin the White Sox after going 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo homer during his lone rehab game with Triple-A Charlotte. Pereira had a solid start to the campaign, going 4-for-16 with a homer and a double through five games, and should reclaim his role in the short side of an outfield platoon. He's batting cleanup and starting in right field Tuesday against Tampa Bay southpaw Shane McClanahan.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Everson Pereira See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central49 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker126 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Everson Pereira See More