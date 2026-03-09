Everson Pereira headshot

Everson Pereira News: Back in action Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Pereira (oblique) will start in right field and bat second in Monday's Cactus League game against the Rockies.

Pereira will be making his spring debut after he was initially scheduled to play Feb. 20 before being scratched due to right oblique soreness. The outfielder had been able to take part in running and core-strengthening workouts throughout the duration of his absence, but after recently resuming hitting and experiencing no discomfort, he's been given the green light to play in games. Pereira still has a chance to stake his claim to a spot on the White Sox's Opening Day roster, and the fact that he has no minor-league options remaining is a factor that may work in his favor.

