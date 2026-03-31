Everson Pereira headshot

Everson Pereira News: Day off Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Pereira is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game in Miami.

Pereira started each of the first four games of the season in right field, but he will begin Tuesday's contest on the bench. Tristan Perez will cover right field and hit seventh for the White Sox on Tuesday.

Everson Pereira
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Everson Pereira See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Everson Pereira See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
35 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
112 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
192 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
199 days ago