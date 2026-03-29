Everson Pereira headshot

Everson Pereira News: Drawing third straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Pereira will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Pereira will open the season with a third straight start after going 0-for-6 with a walk and five strikeouts through Chicago's first two contests. Though manager Will Venable is leaning into Pereira as the team's primary right fielder for the time being, the 24-year-old likely has a short leash and will need to start heating up at the plate to avoid moving into a bench or platoon role.

Everson Pereira
Chicago White Sox
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