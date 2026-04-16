Everson Pereira News: Goes deep again
Pereira went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday against the Rays.
Pereira started in right field for the second time in three games since returning from the injured list. He managed his second home run in that span with a solo shot in the eighth inning, his third of the campaign. Pereira has performed well in a small sample to begin the 2026 season, though he's struck out at a 36.0 percent clip across 25 plate appearances.
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