Everson Pereira News: Limited to DH duty, for now

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Pereira (elbow) will be limited to designated hitter duty until mid-March, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees consider Pereira to be fully healthy following internal brace surgery on his right elbow last June, but he won't be cleared to play the outfield in spring training games for a few weeks. Boone said that Pereira is "very much in the mix" for an Opening Day roster spot.