Everson Pereira headshot

Everson Pereira News: Limited to DH duty, for now

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2025 at 12:21pm

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Pereira (elbow) will be limited to designated hitter duty until mid-March, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees consider Pereira to be fully healthy following internal brace surgery on his right elbow last June, but he won't be cleared to play the outfield in spring training games for a few weeks. Boone said that Pereira is "very much in the mix" for an Opening Day roster spot.

Everson Pereira
New York Yankees
