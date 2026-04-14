Everson Pereira News: Smacks three-run homer in return
Pereira went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and two strikeouts during the White Sox's 8-5 loss to the Rays on Tuesday.
Pereira was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game after recovering from an ankle sprain. He struck out in his first at-bat in the first, but he emphatically put the White Sox on the board in the third, when he took the first pitch he saw from Shane McClanahan deep to left-center field for a three-run long shot. Pereira saw regular playing time in the outfield prior to his stint on the injured and should continue to do so, at least for as long as Austin Hays (hamstring) is on the 10-day IL.
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