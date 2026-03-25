Everson Pereira headshot

Everson Pereira News: Starting Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Pereira (illness) will start in right field and bat seventh Thursday against the Brewers, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Pereira sat out the final game of the White Sox's Cactus League schedule with an illness, but he's now fully healthy and will officially claim a spot in Chicago's Opening Day outfield alongside Austin Hays and Luisangel Acuna.

Everson Pereira
Chicago White Sox
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