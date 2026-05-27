Ezequiel Duran Injury: Battling illness
Duran was removed from Wednesday's game against the Astros due to an illness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Duran went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before he began to feel under the weather. He could be held out for another day or two while he recovers, which would leave Nicky Lopez as the next man up to start at shortstop for Texas.
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