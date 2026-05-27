Ezequiel Duran headshot

Ezequiel Duran News: Back at shortstop

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Duran started at shortstop and went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-7 win over Houston.

Duran spent the last two games at third base but returned to shortstop with Josh Jung returning to the hot corner Tuesday. The versatile Duran is getting steady work as a replacement for injured infielders and will continue on as the shortstop until Corey Seager (back) is ready to return. He's been rolling the last week, going 10-for-30 with one home run and 11 RBI over the last eight contests.

Ezequiel Duran
Texas Rangers
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