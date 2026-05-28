Ezequiel Duran News: Back in action Thursday
Duran (illness) will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Thursday's game versus the Astros.
Duran had to be removed from Wednesday's contest due to illness, but he will not have to miss any starts. He's been serving as the Rangers' primary shortstop since Corey Seager (back) was injured.
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