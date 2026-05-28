Ezequiel Duran headshot

Ezequiel Duran News: Back in action Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Duran (illness) will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Thursday's game versus the Astros.

Duran had to be removed from Wednesday's contest due to illness, but he will not have to miss any starts. He's been serving as the Rangers' primary shortstop since Corey Seager (back) was injured.

Ezequiel Duran
Texas Rangers
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