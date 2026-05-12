Ezequiel Duran News: Clubs homer in victory

Duran went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, three total runs and two total RBI in a 7-4 win over Arizona on Tuesday.

Duran's first RBI came on a solo homer in the fourth inning, and he added a run-scoring infield single in the fifth. The utility man has settled into a regular role as the Rangers' starting second baseman in the absence of Josh Smith (wrist/lower body). Smith hadn't been hitting well prior to his injury, while Duran is slashing a strong .296/.369/.480 on the season, so the latter may retain the starting job at the keystone even after Smith returns.