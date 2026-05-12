Ezequiel Duran News: Clubs homer in victory
Duran went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, three total runs and two total RBI in a 7-4 win over Arizona on Tuesday.
Duran's first RBI came on a solo homer in the fourth inning, and he added a run-scoring infield single in the fifth. The utility man has settled into a regular role as the Rangers' starting second baseman in the absence of Josh Smith (wrist/lower body). Smith hadn't been hitting well prior to his injury, while Duran is slashing a strong .296/.369/.480 on the season, so the latter may retain the starting job at the keystone even after Smith returns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ezequiel Duran See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 95 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ezequiel Duran See More