Ezequiel Duran News: Contributes to win
Duran started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Phillies.
Duran entered the starting nine for the first time this season, replacing Josh Smith at second base against Philadelphia lefty Jesus Luzardo. There's been no indication Duran and Smith are in a strict platoon -- Smith started Opening Day against a lefty -- and Sunday's start could merely be manager Skip Schumaker keeping his bench players involved.
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