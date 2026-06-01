Ezequiel Duran headshot

Ezequiel Duran News: Delivers runs in three straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Duran went 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a runs scored in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Royals.

All of Duran's offense came in the Rangers' four-run first inning. He plated two with two-out triple and scored one batter later. He had RBI in all three games in the sweep of the Royals and amassed 16 RBI over the last 13 contests.

Ezequiel Duran
Texas Rangers
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