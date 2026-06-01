Ezequiel Duran News: Delivers runs in three straight
Duran went 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a runs scored in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Royals.
All of Duran's offense came in the Rangers' four-run first inning. He plated two with two-out triple and scored one batter later. He had RBI in all three games in the sweep of the Royals and amassed 16 RBI over the last 13 contests.
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