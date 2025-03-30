Fantasy Baseball
Ezequiel Duran headshot

Ezequiel Duran News: Enters at third base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Duran entered to play third base after Josh Smith (quadriceps) was removed in the first inning of Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox. He went 0-for-4.

Smith had filled in for primary third baseman Josh Jung (neck spasms), who was given the day off. Jung is expected to miss a few days, which could lead to Duran starting at third for Sunday's series finale against Boston and maybe Monday's game in Cincinnati, if Smith's quad injury lingers.

Ezequiel Duran
Texas Rangers
