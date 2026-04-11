Ezequiel Duran headshot

Ezequiel Duran News: Enters for injured teammate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 6:59am

Duran entered Friday's 8-7 loss to the Dodgers to play left field after Wyatt Langford (quad) was removed and went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Duran extended a hit streak to three games with a ninth-inning RBI-single. Langford will undergo imaging to determine the severity of the injury. If the results of testing leads to Langford missing games or a stint on the IL, either Duran or Sam Haggerty could fill in. Duran had been playing third base in place of banged-up Josh Jung, who returned to duty Friday after a two-game absence.

Ezequiel Duran
Texas Rangers
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