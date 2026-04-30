Ezequiel Duran News: Fills in at 2B

Duran started at second base and went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Yankees.

Duran got the start in place of primary second baseman Josh Smith, who got the first of a "couple of days off," per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. Smith is scuffling with a slash line of .193/.306/.217 through 98 plate appearances. Meanwhile, Duran has been a useful fill-in at multiple positions and slashed .288/.354/.424 over 65 plate appearances.