Ezequiel Duran News: Fills in at hot corner
Duran started at third base and went 1-for-3 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Seattle.
Duran entered the lineup at the hot corner for Josh Jung, who was "banged up," per Texas manager Skip Schumaker. Duran was already getting opportunities at second base due to Josh Smith's offensive struggles and now could get time at third base, if Jung's injury lingers.
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