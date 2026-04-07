Ezequiel Duran headshot

Ezequiel Duran News: Fills in at hot corner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Duran started at third base and went 1-for-3 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Seattle.

Duran entered the lineup at the hot corner for Josh Jung, who was "banged up," per Texas manager Skip Schumaker. Duran was already getting opportunities at second base due to Josh Smith's offensive struggles and now could get time at third base, if Jung's injury lingers.

Ezequiel Duran
Texas Rangers
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