Ezequiel Duran News: Fills in at shortstop

Duran started at shortstop and went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Tigers.

Duran filled in for Corey Seager, who aggravated a hamstring injury Saturday. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday that Seager is operating at about 85 percent, per MLB.com. Seager is set to undergo more further evaluation Monday. Should that lead to another stint on the injured list, Duran would be in line for more opportunities.