Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ezequiel Duran headshot

Ezequiel Duran News: Fills in at shortstop

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2025 at 5:55am

Duran started at shortstop and went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Tigers.

Duran filled in for Corey Seager, who aggravated a hamstring injury Saturday. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Sunday that Seager is operating at about 85 percent, per MLB.com. Seager is set to undergo more further evaluation Monday. Should that lead to another stint on the injured list, Duran would be in line for more opportunities.

Ezequiel Duran
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now