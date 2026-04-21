Ezequiel Duran headshot

Ezequiel Duran News: Fills in for Langford

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Duran went 1-for-2 with an RBI double and a run scored during the Rangers' 5-1 win over the Pirates on Tuesday.

Duran was not in the Rangers' starting lineup, but he was in left field for the top of the fifth inning after Wyatt Langford exited the game due to right forearm tightness. Duran contributed immediately in the fifth inning with a double that brought Josh Smith home before the former scored on a Corey Seager RBI single. Duran could see some some starts in left field if Langford were to miss time.

Ezequiel Duran
Texas Rangers
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