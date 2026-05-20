Ezequiel Duran headshot

Ezequiel Duran News: Homers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Duran went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.

Duran belted a two-run homer in the fourth inning that erased the Rockies' early lead. He had a productive three-game set against Colorado, finishing the series 7-for-14 with three extra-base hits and eight RBI. For the season, the right-handed Duran is slashing .295/.352/.488 with four home runs and 23 RBI over 41 games. He'll continue to fill in at shortstop with Corey Seager (back) on the 10-day injured list.

Ezequiel Duran
Texas Rangers
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