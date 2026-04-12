Ezequiel Duran News: In left field Saturday
Duran went 0-for-4 in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.
Duran, who replaced Wyatt Langford (quad) in left field Friday, started there Saturday. Langford underwent an MRI on Saturday, which indicated the injury is a mild strain, per Jacob Gurvis of MLB.com. He was considered to be available off the bench, which suggests Duran's stay in left field will be a short one.
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