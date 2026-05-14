Ezequiel Duran News: Involved in late comeback win

Duran went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-5 win over Arizona.

Duran laced a two-out, RBI double and scored in the ninth inning as part of the Rangers' three-run rally to overcome a 5-3 deficit. He's finding a comfortable home at second base with Josh Smith (wrist/lower body) sidelined on the injured list. Duran has hit safely in 10 off 11 contests, slashing .325/.404/.600 with six extra-base hits, eight RBI, one steal and eight runs scored during that stretch. Given that Duran has been good against pitchers of either hand, he could take over as the club's primary second baseman, which had been Smith's job prior to his injury.