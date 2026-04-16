Ezequiel Duran headshot

Ezequiel Duran News: Makes fifth straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 6:28pm

Duran started at shortstop and went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 9-6 win over the Athletics.

Duran gave the Rangers a cushion with a two-run single in the ninth inning. His name popped up in the starting lineup for a fifth consecutive game, this time as a replacement for the resting Corey Seager. His previous starts came at third base for a banged up Josh Jung and in the outfield for the then-injured Wyatt Langford, both of whom are back and played Thursday. The steal was the third in the last four games for Duran, who stole 11 bags in a part-time role last season.

Ezequiel Duran
Texas Rangers
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