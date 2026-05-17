Ezequiel Duran News: Moves to shortstop

Duran started at shortstop and went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 8-0 win over the Astros.

Duran, who had been filling in for injured second baseman Josh Smith (thigh/wrist/illness), has been shifted to shortstop the last three games with Corey Seager (back) unavailable. Seager is headed back to Texas for an MRI, and Duran should be in the lineup most days with the Rangers' middle infield sidelined.