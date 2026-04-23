Ezequiel Duran News: Out of Thursday's lineup
Duran isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.
Duran is expected to receive the bulk of starts in left field while Wyatt Langford (forearm) is on the shelf, but the Rangers will keep Duran on the bench Thursday and start Alejandro Osuna in left.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ezequiel Duran See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ezequiel Duran See More