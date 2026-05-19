Ezequiel Duran News: Productive in loss
Duran went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 7-6 loss to Colorado.
Duran continued to be a regular contributor, getting on base and scoring in the second and sixth innings followed by a two-run single in the eighth. He's been a lineup regular for the last month, most recently filling in at shortstop for Corey Seager (back), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. He's expected to cover shortstop until Seager's ready. Duran is slashing .286/.348/.454 with three home runs, 17 RBI, four steals and 20 runs scored over 133 plate appearances.
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