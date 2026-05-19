Ezequiel Duran News: Remains hot Tuesday with four RBI
Duran went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI against Colorado on Tuesday in a 10-0 win.
Duran made another start at shortstop in place of the injured Corey Seager (back) before shifting over to third base late in the game. The utility man opened the scoring with a two-run double in the first inning and added another two-run double to cap the scoring in the eighth. Duran has gone 6-for-9 with six RBI over his past two games and is hitting .308 with two homers, six doubles, 11 runs, 13 RBI and a stolen base through 17 contests in May.
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