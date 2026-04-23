Ezequiel Duran headshot

Ezequiel Duran News: Remains in left field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 5:59am

Duran started in left field and went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Pirates.

Duran, who replaced an injured Wyatt Langford (forearm) during Tuesday's game, stayed in the lineup after the Rangers placed Langford on the injured list Wednesday. Duran has been a nice source of production -- he entered Wednesday batting .298 with one home run, eight RBI and three steals in 47 at-bats -- and should receive the bulk of the starts in left field while Langford is shelved.

Ezequiel Duran
Texas Rangers
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