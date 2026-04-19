Ezequiel Duran headshot

Ezequiel Duran News: Remains productive in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 8:16am

Duran started at second base and went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Mariners.

Duran notched a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, as the Rangers mounted a comeback that eventually lost steam. The righty-batter may have drew the start against Seattle right-hander George Kirby, because he has a better track record than the Rangers' primary second baseman, the lefty-hitting Josh Smith. The start may also be a sign that Smith's season-opening slump (.177 average, 20 games) has left his starting spot vulnerable. Duran, who has played multiple positions, is slashing .289/.347/.422 over 17 games played.

Ezequiel Duran
Texas Rangers
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