Ezequiel Duran News: Returns following illness
Duran went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Houston.
Duran returned to action after being removed from Wednesday's game with an illness that was deemed to not be serious. He started at shortstop for the injured Corey Seager (back) and continued to make a case for a regular gig in the starting lineup. During the month of May, Duran's slashed .283/.327/.478 with three home runs, 18 RBI, two steals and 13 runs across 25 contests.
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