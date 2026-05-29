Ezequiel Duran headshot

Ezequiel Duran News: Returns following illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 6:09am

Duran went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 5-1 loss to Houston.

Duran returned to action after being removed from Wednesday's game with an illness that was deemed to not be serious. He started at shortstop for the injured Corey Seager (back) and continued to make a case for a regular gig in the starting lineup. During the month of May, Duran's slashed .283/.327/.478 with three home runs, 18 RBI, two steals and 13 runs across 25 contests.

Ezequiel Duran
Texas Rangers
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