Ezequiel Duran headshot

Ezequiel Duran News: Sent down to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

The Rangers optioned Duran to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Texas needed to clear a spot on the 26-man roster for the return of Wyatt Langford (oblique), and Duran was the recipient of a demotion. The 26-year-old has been unable to get going offensively this season, as he's 0-for-14 with four strikeouts so far. The Rangers will look for Duran to get his bat on track with Round Rock.

Ezequiel Duran
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
