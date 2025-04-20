Ezequiel Duran News: Sent down to minors
The Rangers optioned Duran to Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Texas needed to clear a spot on the 26-man roster for the return of Wyatt Langford (oblique), and Duran was the recipient of a demotion. The 26-year-old has been unable to get going offensively this season, as he's 0-for-14 with four strikeouts so far. The Rangers will look for Duran to get his bat on track with Round Rock.
