Ezequiel Duran News: Sitting in series finale
Duran is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Duran had started in seven of the Rangers' previous eight games, but he'll hit the bench Sunday for the second time in the series. Despite a slow start to the season, Josh Smith still appears to be viewed as the Rangers' top option at second base, though Duran will likely spell him against most left-handed pitching and should also continue to see semi-regular opportunities versus righties due to his ability to play all over the infield as well as both corner-outfield spots. Duran has been productive when called upon this season, slashing .289/.347/.422 with one home run and three stolen bases over 49 plate appearances.
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