Ezequiel Duran News: Starts at hot corner again
Duran went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Seattle.
Duran started at third base for a second straight game, as primary starter Josh Jung (undisclosed) remained out of the lineup. Texas manager Skip Schumaker described Jung as "banged up" but available to play if needed. That suggests Duran's run could end soon.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ezequiel Duran See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West33 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Winter League Stats75 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer200 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ezequiel Duran See More