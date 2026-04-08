Ezequiel Duran headshot

Ezequiel Duran News: Starts at hot corner again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Duran went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Seattle.

Duran started at third base for a second straight game, as primary starter Josh Jung (undisclosed) remained out of the lineup. Texas manager Skip Schumaker described Jung as "banged up" but available to play if needed. That suggests Duran's run could end soon.

Ezequiel Duran
Texas Rangers
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