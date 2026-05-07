Ezequiel Duran News: Stays hot in loss
Duran started in left field and went 1-for-3 with two walks, a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 9-2 loss to the Yankees. He was also caught stealing.
Duran, a former Yankee farmhand, knocked in five runs over the three-game series against the team that drafted him. He continued to wield a productive bat, belting a solo homer in the third inning, and has hit safely in six of the last seven contests, going 9-for-22 (.409) with six walks, five extra-base hits, five RBI and six runs during that stretch. He should remain a lineup regular for the next week or so, as the Rangers navigate injuries to outfielder Wyatt Langford (forearm) and second baseman Josh Smith (glute).
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