Ezequiel Duran headshot

Ezequiel Duran News: Sticking in platoon role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 6:33pm

Duran will start at second base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Yankees.

Though he looked to be a candidate to move into a full-time role after Wyatt Langford (forearm) was placed on the injured list Wednesday, Duran has started in just one of the Rangers' ensuing three matchups versus right-handed pitching. Duran will be back in the lineup Monday while southpaw Max Fried takes the hill for New York, but the Rangers appear set to prioritize the left-handed-hitting Alejandro Osuna over him in the corner outfield when the team faces righties.

Ezequiel Duran
Texas Rangers
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