Ezequiel Duran News: Sticks in platoon role
Duran will start at second base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Yankees.
Though he looked to be a candidate to move into a full-time role after Wyatt Langford (forearm) was placed on the injured list Wednesday, Duran has started in just one of the Rangers' ensuing three matchups versus right-handed pitching. Duran will be back in the lineup Monday while southpaw Max Fried takes the hill for New York, but the Rangers appear set to prioritize the left-handed-hitting Alejeandro Osuna over him in the corner outfield when the team faces righties.
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