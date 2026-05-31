Ezequiel Duran headshot

Ezequiel Duran News: Walks off Royals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 6:27am

Duran went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-6 win over Kansas City.

Duran recorded the first walk-off plate appearance of his career, capping a ninth-inning, three-run rally with a flare single to right field. The versatile Duran has made himself indispensable as a fill-in at several positions for injured regulars, but he's liable to remain a lineup staple when those injured players return. Across 50 games this season, Duran is slashing .289/.343/.453 with four home runs, 29 RBI, five steals and 24 runs.

Ezequiel Duran
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ezequiel Duran See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ezequiel Duran See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
Author Image
Chris Bennett
9 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
10 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Seager Out With Back Spasms.
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Seager Out With Back Spasms.
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
13 days ago