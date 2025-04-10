Fantasy Baseball
Ezequiel Tovar headshot

Ezequiel Tovar Injury: Being held out with hip issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Rockies manager Bud Black said that Tovar is not in Thursday's lineup against the Brewers due to a hip issue, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Black noted that while the hip problem has nagged at Tovar for a bit, the club does not think it's serious. The Rockies begin a road trip Friday in San Diego and it seems Tovar has a chance to be back in the lineup at that time. Kyle Farmer is getting a start at shortstop Thursday.

Ezequiel Tovar
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
