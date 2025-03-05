Ezequiel Tovar Injury: Exits game due to triceps injury

Tovar left Wednesday's spring game against the Padres due to a left triceps contusion, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Tovar had his left arm hit by a pitch from Michael King in the first inning, and the former was replaced by Owen Miller in the third frame. Tovar's removal from Wednesday's game was likely precautionary, and with the Rockies on an off-day Thursday, he has a chance of playing Friday against the Rangers. The 23-year-old shortstop is coming off a strong 2024 regular season in which he slashed .269/.295/.469 with 26 home runs and 78 RBI across 694 plate appearances.