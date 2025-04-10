Fantasy Baseball
Ezequiel Tovar

Ezequiel Tovar Injury: Held out with hip issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 11:18am

Rockies manager Bud Black said that Tovar is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers due to a hip issue, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Black noted that while the hip problem has nagged at Tovar for a bit, the club does not think it's serious. The Rockies begin a road trip Friday in San Diego, and Tovar looks like he has a chance to be back in the lineup at that time. Kyle Farmer will start at shortstop Thursday.

Ezequiel Tovar
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
