Ezequiel Tovar Injury: Returning in early May

Manager Bud Black said Saturday that Tovar (hip) is 7-to-10 days from returning, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Tovar was placed on the 10-day IL on April 19 with a hip contusion. The Rockies were already down Thairo Estrada (wrist) in the middle infield and Aaron Schunk (groin) landed on the shelf Saturday. In the meantime, Kyle Farmer and Adael Amador figure to play regularly in the middle infield.