Ezequiel Tovar headshot

Ezequiel Tovar Injury: Sitting out with wrist issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Tovar (wrist) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Nationals.

Tovar had to be pulled from Monday's contest after tweaking his left wrist on a diving play at shortstop. He's considered day-to-day. Ryan Ritter will fill in at shortstop for the Rockies on Tuesday.

Ezequiel Tovar
Colorado Rockies
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