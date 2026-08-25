Ezequiel Tovar Injury: Sitting out with wrist issue
Tovar (wrist) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Nationals.
Tovar had to be pulled from Monday's contest after tweaking his left wrist on a diving play at shortstop. He's considered day-to-day. Ryan Ritter will fill in at shortstop for the Rockies on Tuesday.
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