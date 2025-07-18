Ezequiel Tovar News: Activated Friday

Tovar (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the Twins.

Tovar, who also missed time with a hip injury earlier this year, hit .120 with zero extra-base hits, zero walks and six strikeouts in six rehab games in the Pacific Coast League. While he struggled on his rehab assignment and hasn't gotten going at the plate in the majors either (.708 OPS, three homers in 32 games), Tovar is set for three games in Coors Field this weekend, so he's a solid option in most formats.