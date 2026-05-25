Ezequiel Tovar News: Clubs homer Monday
Tovar went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in a loss to the Dodgers on Monday.
Tovar gave Colorado its first lead with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. He tacked on a solo homer to provide an insurance run in the seventh, but the Dodgers staged a late comeback to pull off the victory. Monday's long ball was just the second of the season for Tovar through 52 games. The shortstop has had a precipitous power drop, as he went deep 26 times over 157 contests in 2024 and nine times across 95 games last year.
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