Ezequiel Tovar News: Day off amid struggles

Tovar is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Mets.

Tovar has been in a deep slump at the plate, going just 7-for-63 with a 5:19 BB:K over his last 20 games. He's been down in the No. 8 spot in the Rockies' lineup for his last nine starts and now gets a day off to recalibrate things. Willi Castro will cover shortstop Thursday.