Ezequiel Tovar headshot

Ezequiel Tovar News: Day off amid struggles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2026 at 10:56pm

Tovar is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Mets.

Tovar has been in a deep slump at the plate, going just 7-for-63 with a 5:19 BB:K over his last 20 games. He's been down in the No. 8 spot in the Rockies' lineup for his last nine starts and now gets a day off to recalibrate things. Willi Castro will cover shortstop Thursday.

Ezequiel Tovar
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ezequiel Tovar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ezequiel Tovar See More
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
Yesterday
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Collette Calls: Revisiting the Rockies
MLB
Collette Calls: Revisiting the Rockies
Author Image
Jason Collette
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago