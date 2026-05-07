Ezequiel Tovar News: Day off amidst struggles
Tovar is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Mets.
Tovar has been in a deep slump at the plate, going just 7-for-63 with a 5:19 BB:K over his last 20 games. He's been down in the No. 8 spot in the Rockies' lineup for his last nine starts and now gets a day off to recalibrate things. Willi Castro will cover shortstop Thursday.
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