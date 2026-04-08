Ezequiel Tovar headshot

Ezequiel Tovar News: Doubles twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Tovar went 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI on Wednesday against the Astros.

Tovar completed a five-run rally in the second inning with a two-out RBI double. He added another two-bagger in his next plate appearance to mark only his second multi-hit effort of the season and first since March 30 -- a span of six starts. Tovar has managed 12 hits across 45 at-bats to begin the new campaign, though that's been paired with a 29.8 percent strikeout rate and only one stolen base and one home run.

Ezequiel Tovar
Colorado Rockies
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